A Milford Haven man accused of smashing a car window and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place is to appear at crown court.

Wayne Alan Whatling, of Prescelly Place, is alleged to have been in possession of a rounders bat in Marble Hall Road, Milford Haven, on September 26.

Whatling, 36, also faces a charge of causing criminal damage to a car window in Milford Haven on the same date.

No pleas were entered and the court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

A charge of using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress was withdrawn by the court.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Whatling will next appear at Swansea crown court on December 13.

He was released on unconditional bail.