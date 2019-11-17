ELLY’S Ward 10 Flag Appeal has chosen the Cilgerran Ward at Glangwili General Hospital to receive a new Mobile Entertainment Unit.

The opportunity came about after the Merlins Magic Wand children’s charity were impressed by Elly’s amazing efforts in raising over £200,000 for Ward 10 at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

Sandra Jones, play service manager, Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “I would like to thank Merlin’s Magic Wand for the donation of a Mobile Entertainment Unit to Cilgerran Ward at Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen and Elly's Ward 10 Flag Appeal for nominating us to receive the unit. So many children and young people will greatly benefit from this donation.”

Merlin’s Magic Wand Charity Manager Erin Woods added: “The Merlin’s Magic Wand children’s charity was so impressed to hear about the wonderful fundraising that Elly has been doing for her local hospital, which currently sits at over £200,000, and we felt that this amazing effort deserved a big celebration.

“Elly chose the very deserving children’s ward at Glangwili General Hospital to receive the gift and we hope that the children on Cilgerran ward will enjoy some fun escapism and creative play during their stay at the hospital.”