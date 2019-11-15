A Milford Haven man assaulted his former partner and her father after waking from a drunken sleep to find them in his house.

David John Guy, of Blackbridge Drive, was due to stand trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, November 13, but pleaded guilty to two assault charges before the hearing.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court Guy’s on/off partner of six years went to his house to collect her belongings on August 26 after deciding she did not want to continue their relationship.

“She went to the property with her father as she was concerned that Mr Guy may become abusive towards her, so she took her father for moral support.”

Guy, 43, was sitting unresponsive in a chair and appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol when the pair let themselves into his house at 9am.

He woke up when the woman was upstairs packing a suitcase, and grabbed her firmly by her arms before holding her against a wall.

Guy shouted at the woman’s father when he came upstairs in an attempt to intervene and pushed him away.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “It was an unpleasant incident, but fortunately there were no injuries. It was manhandling and pushing the complainants around in the house as they were trying to recover their property.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Guy had struggled with alcoholism for years and relapsed after hearing news about a family member.

“He drank alcohol and the next day was a bit of a blur, he fell asleep downstairs. She arrived with her father to get her belongings and he woke from a drunken sleep to hear noises upstairs. He had no idea what was going on.”

Mr Kelleher added that the incident was out of character for local businessman Guy, and he had messaged the woman the previous day asking her not to come to his house.

Magistrates ordered Guy to pay £462 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A 12-month restraining order was imposed.