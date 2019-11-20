I HAVE just read in your paper about an Emu that escaped from its field after being spooked by fireworks.
There was also a story on Facebook about a horse caught up in a fence after being spooked by fireworks.
Isn’t it time that fireworks were confined to organised events?
What is in fact explosives are sold by supermarkets and November 5 does seem to last at least a week.
I have a dog who shakes and pants for hours after bangs are going off, and, after speaking to lots of pet owners, this is a very stressful problem.
Without being a killjoy couldn’t it be enjoyed at an organised event just as well.
NORMA BARLOW,
Hubberston
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment