I HAVE just read in your paper about an Emu that escaped from its field after being spooked by fireworks.

There was also a story on Facebook about a horse caught up in a fence after being spooked by fireworks.

Isn’t it time that fireworks were confined to organised events?

What is in fact explosives are sold by supermarkets and November 5 does seem to last at least a week.

I have a dog who shakes and pants for hours after bangs are going off, and, after speaking to lots of pet owners, this is a very stressful problem.

Without being a killjoy couldn’t it be enjoyed at an organised event just as well.

NORMA BARLOW,

Hubberston