A Haverfordwest man is to stand trial accused of trying to rob a 13-year-old boy.

Ry Robert Williams, aged 27, appeared before Judge Keith Thomas at Swansea crown court today (Friday) via a video link with the city’s prison where he is being held on remand.

Williams, of Peregrine Close, denied attempting to rob the youth of an unspecified amount of money on July 5.

Judge Thomas said his trial would begin on January 30 and Williams was further remanded in custody.