Mr P J Francis

Mastlebridge

A VERY large congregation gathered at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Monday, November 4, to pay their respects to the late Mr Peter John Francis of Mastlebridge.

Aged 57, Peter passed away suddenly on October 4 during his sleep – the day before he and his wife, Helen were due to return home after a three-week holiday in Spain.

The news stunned family, friends and work colleagues, amongst whom Peter was well-respected.

A native of Waunberry Farm, Mathry, the youngest son of Betty and Roderick, he grew up within a Welsh speaking family with his brothers, Dennis, Tudor and Raymond.

Spending his early childhood on the farm, he enjoyed helping out after school and during the holidays and became a great help when his father’s health deteriorated.

The family attended Blaenllyn Chapel which remained close to his heart.

Schooldays at Hayscastle were succeeded by secondary school at St Davids, culminating in a place at Haverfordwest Technical College to study quantity surveying for his future career.

Following his success in gaining his qualification, Peter began his career with Wheelers, based at Haverfordwest and on to Preseli District Council from 1990, eventually working for Pembrokeshire County Council following the council amalgamation in 1996.

He also met his future wife, Helen in 1996 and they married in 2009.

Peter loved spending time with his family and friends, especially boating on the Haven and in Tenby, as well as cruise holidays and holidays abroad.

DIY was another favourite pastime, more often than not using the power tools he had accumulated to find a way to ‘fix it’.

Other interests included the garden, crosswords suduko, reading and listening to music.

The funeral service at Parc Gwyn was conducted by Revd. Huw George and Revd Aled Jenkins.

Family left to mourn his passing are his wife, Helen, Darren and Dale (stepsons and friends); Raymond, Tudor and Jane, Dennis and Sandra (brothers and sisters-in-law); Louise and Malcolm (niece and husband): Carolyn (niece); Rhona and Bernie (sister-in-law and brother-in-law); Malcolm and Mary (brother-in-law and partner); Shaun Lee and Lynda(nephew and partner); Karon and Danny Martin (niece and husband) together with family and friends too numerous to mention.

The bearers were Dennis Mitchell, Billy Stubbs, Robert O’Rourke, Andrew Poole, John Jenkins and Shaun Lee.

There were family flowers only, with donations, in lieu, if desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation and Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg SA67 8QH who conducted the arrangements.

Mrs J M Davies

Pembroke Dock

The death of Mrs June Mavis Davies of Llanreath, Pembroke Dock took place on October 3 at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke. She was 86.

A native of Pembroke Dock, June was a pupil of Pembroke Dock Grammar School before returning to the classroom as a teacher for more than 30 years in Pembroke Dock, Banbury, St. Albans, Lamphey and Gloucester.

June married Michael and they married at St John’s Church 64 years ago.

June’s main interest were teaching, caring for children, WRVS (meals on Wheels) and Riding for the Disabled.

The family left to mourn are: Michael – husband, Joanne – daughter, Emma – granddaughter, Derek – brother, Mary – sister-in-law, Ian, Graham and Nicky – nephews and niece, Glenda & Alan – cousins; Derek – cousin and friends and neighbours.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday October 16.

The officiating clergy was Rev Peter Owen Jones.

The bearers were staff of E.C. Thomas & Son, funeral directors.

Donations, if so desired, for Ashdale Care Home c/o: E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH.

Mrs C Henderson

Liverpool previously Milford Haven

THE death occurred recently of Mrs Caroline Henderson, previously of Milford Haven.

She went to live in Liverpool when she married Gerard.

Widowed, she leaves to mourn their daughters Rhianon and Bethan, their partners Sean and Terry of Liverpool; her parents Mr and Mrs Estyn Havard of Herbrandston; brother Jonathan and his children Elin, Alys, Morgan and Owen of Gloucestershire.

Mr D B Jenkins

St Davids

The funeral took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on October 28 of Mr David Brynmor Jenkins known as Bryn. Born and brought up in Oakley Street, St Davids, Bryn then did his National Service with the Worcester and Malvern 7 Field Squadron Royal Engineers during the Korean War. Returning in 1953, after being demobbed he had one week training to be a bus driver for South Wales Transport.

It was there he met his late wife Marjorie. They got married at Neath Registry Office and moved back to St David’s to raise their family. Bryn had several jobs during his lifetime among them were working in Brawdy, for Mr Howard Bennett and as school caretaker in Ysgol Dewi Sant, St David’s. He also was a retained fireman in St Davids Fire Station. Bryn was preceded by his wife in 2002, and spent his time helping others and his family. He loved walking, cycling and jigsaws. Bryn suffered a long illness bourn with great strength over the last 4.5 years. Chief mourners were Gordon & Lyn Jenkins (Son & Daughter-in-Law); Sandra & Kenneth Watson; Angela & Anthony Longstaff; Donna & James Griffin (Daughters and Sons- in Law); Barry & Amy James; Mike & Sarah James; (Grandsons and Wives); Benjamin Jenkins, (Grandson); Louise and Ryan Bywater (Granddaughter and husband); Robbie Jenkins (Grandson); Alex & Luke Pieniak (Granddaughter & Husband); James Longstaff; William Griffin: (Grandsons); Abbie, Cameron, Ellie, Dominic, Zac, Sophia, Hattie, Phoebe, Alexander (Great Grandchildren); Mason (Great Great Grandson); Sianne, (great grandsons partner); Nieces and Nephews too numerous to mention. Bearers were Barry, Mike, Benjie, James, William & Ryan.

Flowers for the House received from Mr & Mrs G Davies and family; Helen & Colin Williams & family; Mike & Sarah James & family; Staff X-Ray Department, Prince Phillip Hospital; Barry & Amy James & family. There were family flowers only. The service was conducted by Rev Huw George. Funeral Arrangement were carried out by Mr Paul Jenkins and Sons.