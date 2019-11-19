TO mark today's International Men's Day (November 19), a line-up of inspiring male talent has been announced for a top Pembrokeshire event next year.

The Big Retreat Wales, which has established itself as a leading Welsh wellbeing festival, is increasing its focus on male role models and raising awareness of men's issues.

Among those on board for 2020 are presenters and mental health campaigners Sean Fletcher and Matt Johnson, Great British Bake Off star Dan Beasley-Harding, mindset coach The Naked Professor, celebrity photographer Dan Kennedy and the return of this summer's stand-up star Dr Ahmed Kazmi.

Big Retreat co-founder, Amber Lort-Phillips said the event will 'be celebrating some of the men making a positive difference in the world', as well as launching the first-ever festival Men's Den.

She added: "Taking advantage of the site's breathtaking nature, we'll encourage the guys to spend some quality time with themselves, and each other, whether that's sweating, exploring, creating, talking, walking or cooking.

"Guests can try their hand at bushcraft, craft beer, boot camps and breath work (although hopefully not in that order).

One of the fella-friendly sessions will be focusing on men's mental health and 'check in' sessions and co-hosted by Matt Johnson.

He said: "For me, International Men's Day 2019 should be celebrated more than ever before.

"We need to celebrate men. We need to champion positive role models, honour brotherhood and all take this opportunity to appreciate the wonderful things men bring to this world.

"At a time when suicide remains the biggest killer for young men, we need to pull together to show that our brothers,uncles, fathers, sons, husbands, partners, step-fathers and sons-in-law are not alone."

The Big Retreat Wales will take place on the Old Castle Site in Lawrenny from May 22-25 2020 and is open to everyone interested in feeling good, including families, groups and solo travellers.

Admission includes access to over 200 fitness and wellbeing sessions, workshops, talks and live performances.

For tickets, visit thebigretreatwales.co.uk