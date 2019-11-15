WORK on the railway between Milford Haven and Clarbeston Road means travellers will have to use buses for five weeks from Monday.

Travellers are being urged to check before they travel by Network Rail and Transport for Wales as essential maintenance work takes place.

Network Rail will be working daily between 6am and 6pm from Monday November 18 to Sunday December 22 to cut back dead, dying and diseased trees and vegetation alongside the railway to ensure trains can continue to run safely.

The vegetation clearance will involve stripping or removing dead, dying and diseased trees and vegetation up to eight metres from the outer running rail or to the boundary fence, whichever is the lesser.

A rail replacement bus service will be in operation from Carmarthen to Milford Haven between Monday November 18 and Sunday December 22, inclusive.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys in advance via www.nationalrail.co.uk

Bill Kelly, route director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We are pleased to be carrying out this essential work on the Milford Haven line to improve the safety for passengers, the public and our staff.

“We would like to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for bearing with us as we carry out this essential upgrade work.”

Bethan Jelfs, Customer Delivery Director for Transport for Wales Rail Services said: “Network Rail’s essential work in west Wales will impact on our services between Clarbeston Road and Milford Haven over the coming weeks, so customers need to be aware of how this may affect their travel.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum and I would like to take this opportunity in advance to thank our customers for their patience and understanding whilst these essential maintenance works are being carried out.”