A CASUAL vacancy notice has been issued by Pembroke Town Council for a new town councillor.

The person elected will take on the Monkton ward and up to ten people can apply.

The seat was previously occupied by the-then Cllr Chris Doyle, who has stepped down due to work commitments.

Mr Doyle, who stepped down after serving since 2017, said: “It’s purely work commitments, as simple as that; I was not finishing until early in the evenings, I had to keep giving my apologies for not attending meetings; I had no option but to resign.”

He added: “It’s been an honour to serve the people of Monkton; I’m sorry I couldn’t do any more. It’s a lovely community, I just wish I could do more.”

Anyone wishing to put themselves forward must make a written request to the returning officer at Pembrokeshire County Council.

The notice was issued on Tuesday, November 12, and there will be 14 days (excluding weekends) in which to apply.

If there is no request for an election to be held, Pembroke Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.