A man and a woman who set fire to a block of flats in Milford Haven have been given extended prison sentences.

Darren Griffiths, aged 37, was jailed for six years and Rebecca Thomas, 24, received a sentence of five years and three months.

After their eventual release both will be on licence and in danger of being recalled to prison until 2028.

Both admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

Swansea crown court heard how occupants of the flats in Larch Road on the Mount Estate had to jump out of windows to escape the flames, which caused £25,684 worth of damage.

Hannah George, prosecuting, said the pair had been drinking in a pub on August 18 and later shared most of a one litre of vodka.

Thomas wanted to buy some of the drug spice, and they made their way to Larch Road shortly after midnight.

Miss George said Thomas had once been in a relationship with Stephen Cole, who lived in flat 53, but now had a grudge against him.

There had been a mattress abandoned close to the flats and CCTV cameras filmed Griffiths as he dragged it into the flats with Thomas close behind him.

Griffiths was carrying a can of petrol which he poured over the mattress and set it on fire. They then left the scene.

Miss George said the fire quickly took hold and burned so fiercely that occupants could not use the stairs as a way out.

A man on the second floor lowered his pregnant partner out of a window and into the arms of residents before jumping out himself.

Shane Chapman tried to get out but was pushed back by flames and hot air.

He used wet towels and sheets around the front door to try and prevent the smoke from entering his flat.

Miss George said the fire caused electrical fittings in the communal areas to melt.

All the occupants had had to be rehoused while repair work was carried out.

Griffiths, of Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock and Thomas, of Glebelands, Johnston, had been seen entering the flats by Kyle Bevan, who knew Thomas.

Both were arrested within hours.

Miss George said only Thomas answered police questions and claimed she had no idea Griffiths was going to start a fire.

The court heard that Griffiths already had a conviction for arson after setting fire to a vehicle in 2003.

Judge Keith Thomas said the fire had spread throughout the building and it was fortunate that fire alarms had been in working order.