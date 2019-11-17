PUPILS and staff at Pembroke’s Ysgol Harri Tudor have paid their respects as part of Remembrance 2019.

Pupils explored the story of the poppy and why Remembrance is so important, and were introduced to Benjamin Thomas from Pembroke dock, who was awarded the Military Cross.

Eleven ‘soldier’ silhouettes from Pembroke were positioned in different parts of the school, each having historical information attached, ready for a competition.

In humanities lessons, pupils were offered the opportunity to take part in an act of Remembrance, writing their own personal messages to those who sacrificed so much.

A tree for the fallen, decorated with poppies by year nine pupils was placed in the school reception area as an act of Remembrance.