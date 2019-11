POLICE are appealing for information after a man was seen acting suspiciously in Rosemarket yesterday evening, November 14.

Police stated: “On the evening of November 14, a male has been acting suspiciously in the Halls Nook area of Rosemarket.

“If anybody has any further information that could assist police, or aware of any CCTV in the nearby area, please contact PC1122 Robertson on 101.”