A RAILWAY line, closed after a collision between a train and a fallen tree, has now reopened.

On October 17, the Gloucester to Fishguard Harbour service truck a large tree shortly after exiting Spittal Tunnel at around 6.35pm.

"Fortunately all customers and traincrew were unhurt, though our driver was left shaken and the front of the train with significant damage," said Transport for Wales customer experience director, Colin Lea, at the time.

"We were able to move the train back to Clarbeston Road where a minibus was arranged to take the 13 passengers to their onward destinations.

"The incident led to a number of service amendments throughout the evening, with replacement road transport to and from Fishguard.

"We are working closely with our partners in Network Rail to minimise the impact on our customers."

Network Rail confirmed that the stretch of track remained closed, saying the incident was caused by a tree on land owned by a third party coming down and landing on the tracks.

"The tree subsequently damaged a Transport for Wales (TfW) train, which will require repair work for some time. No passengers or TfW staff sustained any injuries," said a Network Rail spokesman.

He added that, following an inspection of the site, several other trees that require removal were identified.

Network Rail decided to close the line with immediate effect to deliver the work safely and TfW has been operating a rail replacement bus service for passengers.

Posting on Twitter, Network Rail said: “Thank you to our passengers, customers and lineside neighbours. We are pleased to announce the line between Fishguard Harbour and Clarbeston Road has today reopened.”