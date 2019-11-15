A chef’s midnight trip to a fast-food restaurant cost him his licence.

Kerim Keskin, of Spring Gardens, Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 12.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were contacted about a suspected drink-driver shortly after midnight on October 26.

The caller said Keskin, 33, was slurring and appeared to be intoxicated when he visited McDonalds, Haverfordwest, and was seen driving away up Merlins Hill in a Peugeot 206.

Keskin pulled into Tesco, parking across two bays.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The officers could immediately smell a strong smell of alcohol.”

He was found to have 88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the supermarket car park would have been empty at 12.30am when Keskin pulled in.

He added that Keskin would find it difficult to find work as a chef without his driving licence.

“He had just finished a drink and went out to get something to eat in McDonalds. It was clearly a ridiculous decision, and a costly decision.”

“He is deeply ashamed of what he has done.”

Magistrates banned Keskin from driving for 20 months and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.