Two pints of homemade wine led to a Hundleton man urinating over himself outside a primary school as a parents evening ended.

Matthew Owen Jones, of Green Terrace, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and possession of a Class B drug when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 12.

A charge of outraging pubic decency by exposing his penis was withdrawn by the court.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jones, 42, was spotted urinating on a path near Milford Haven primary school at 4.45pm, as people and emerged from a parents evening on October 22.

“He appeared to be hopelessly drunk. He was supporting himself against the fence and was urinating all over his own clothes and over his hand.”

A father stopped his wife and children going any closer and Jones swore and squared up to him when he asked what he was doing.

The witness pushed Jones away, and he fell drunkenly to the floor where he remained until the police arrived a short time later.

“The witness says he was urinating everywhere. It went on for what seemed to be an age and there was a huge pool of urine across the pathway.”

When interviewed Jones stated he was embarrassed and extremely remorseful, adding he had consumed two pints of homemade wine which led to him needing to urinate.

The court heard he was in possession of 0.4 grams of cannabis, which he told officers he used to relieve sciatica symptoms.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “Mr Jones was hopelessly drunk. He had some bad fortune in his private life, he lost his job and his partner spilt up with him.

“He had not been drinking for eight weeks but fell off the wagon and drank home-made wine. He had no idea how strong it was.”

Mr Kelleher added that Jones was walking his six-stone bulldog when he was caught short, and it had made things difficult by tugging on its lead.

Magistrates ordered Jones to pay £217 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.