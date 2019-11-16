DOZENS of people joined a rally in Haverfordwest town centre this afternoon (Saturday) aimed at removing Stephen Crabb at next month's General Election.

Organised by the Pembrokeshire People's Assembly in collaboration with Momentum West Wales, banners were held aloft and speeches given in Castle Square in an effort to 'make west Wales a 'Tory free zone'.

A similar rally is planned for Sunday November 24 at 2pm on Guildhall Square, Carmarthen, against Simon Hart, the Conservative candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

Attending the rally in Haverfordwest was Labour's Philippa Thompson, Mr Crabb's main rival for the Preseli Pembrokeshire seat.

Mr Crabb won by just 314 votes from Mrs Thompson in 2017.

In his speech, Jim Scott, Convener for Pembrokeshire People’s Assembly, said: "Ten long years the Tories have had their strangle hold on Britain, Ten long years they have cut and chipped and gnawed away at the fabric of our society.

"Here in west Wales, we have seen our MP Stephen Crabb pose for photos at the local foodbank then vote for poverty just days later in Westminster. We have seen the way they vote, we have seen and catalogued every vote they have taken to make ordinary working class people suffer and worse off.

"The surge is coming and this time it will rock the Tory Party to their core. In the coming weeks, keep up the faith, we need to let every person know that we know we can win, each and every one of us must be like a beacon of hope to those around us. We can unseat Crabb and we will Unseat Crabb."

Earlier Mr Crabb tweeted a photograph of himself with volunteers. He wrote: "Labour having to bus people in to Pembrokeshire from Swansea today. Meanwhile local people are out with me taking the fight to Corbyn."