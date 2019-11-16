A drink-driver crashed into a taxi after failing to book a cab home, a court has heard.

Claire Louise Edwards, 30, of Hundleton, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 12.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Edwards hit a parked car as she left Haverfordwest show ground in her Kia Picanto at 11pm on October 26 before continuing onto the main carriageway and colliding with a taxi.

“Her vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road. All three vehicles had substantial damage to them.”

Edwards was found to have 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Edwards accepted being at fault.

“The reason she was driving was that they could not get a taxi. There were no taxis available and she decided to drive. She believed she would be okay to do so.”

Mr Kelleher added that Edwards had given up her job as a LSA in anticipation of losing her licence, and moved in the hope of securing work.

“Clearly her life has already changed as a result of this foolishness.”

Magistrates banned her from driving for 20 months and fined her £120. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.