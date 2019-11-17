A MAN who secretly withdrew money from a joint bank account without telling his friend has been made the subject of a suspended prison sentence.

Darren Dyson, aged 36, got away with £12,816 before it was discovered he had been forging his friend's signature.

Dyson, of Gelliswick Road, admitted forgery by false representation between 2011 and 2017.

Hannah George, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how Dyson and Gareth Lloyd bought a property in Waterloo Road with the intention of renovating it.

They opened a joint account with Santander and paid in equal amounts to cover mortgage payments and household bills.

In 2017 the men fell out and Mr Lloyd was shown withdrawal documents for the first time.

Both needed to sign the documents but what appeared to be his signature bore no resemblance to his real one.

The monies had been paid directly into Dyson's private account.

Dyson told police he had not withdrawn the money out of greed but needed to help some members of his family.

Judge Keith Thomas jailed Dyson for 12 months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He said he would not instigate a Proceeds of Crime investigation because he believed the money could be repaid on the sale of the property.