The first phase of installing cashless payment machines in Pembrokeshire County Council’s car parks is about to start.

The authority’s Cabinet decided earlier this year to phase out the traditional cash machines in favour of cashless payments - meaning payment by card not via an app or phone.

From April 1, 2021, the council will not be accepting cash payments at its Pay and Display machines.

Phase 1 involves one machine in each of the following car parks being altered to accept cards and contactless payment. For the time being there will still be an alternative machine at each location accepting cash.

• Haverfordwest: Castle Lake, Perrots Road, Rifleman Field, St Thomas Green

• Dale: seafront

• St Dogmaels: High Street

• Tenby: North Beach, Salterns, The Green.