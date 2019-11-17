After work drinks led to a Freystop man crashing his car and losing his licence.

Richard Philip Hayden, of New Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 12.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police found Hayden sitting in his Vauxhall Corsa after it was involved in a collision on Targate Road, Freystrop, just after 9pm on October 25.

“He had apparently lost control of the vehicle.”

Hayden was found to have 89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

He told officers he had been for a quick after work drink when another friend arrived, adding: “I got carried away, me being an idiot, I was drink-driving.”

Hayden, 27, stated he had consumed three or four pints of Stella, but could not explain why he lost control and crashed the car.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “There was no prevarication. He accepted he was the driver. He could have got out of the vehicle and run away, but he did not, he stayed.

“He regards it as a terrible mistake to make.”

Magistrates banned Hayden from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay £417 in a fine, costs and surcharge.