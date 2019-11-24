A CARE home manager from Pembrokeshire has been selected from more than 4,000 staff across the UK to receive an award for his work.

Andy Davis, who works at Pembroke Dock's Shaw healthcare care home, was presented with the ‘Outstanding Management Contribution Award’ – sponsored by One Call 24 - at Shaw healthcare’s annual Shaw Star Awards.

The panel of judges selected six finalists for this category and, of all the those shortlisted, they felt Andy displays exceptional talent and skills in managing and improving service delivery at his home.

Colleagues of Andy praised his dedication and commitment to the service and his jolly nature. They noted how he is a team player who is “more than willing to get stuck in to the matter in hand”.

Andy said: “It’s an honour to have been recognised by my colleagues and peers at the Shaw Star Awards. I have only been in post since December and set myself some hard tasks which I am delighted to say I have achieved. The highlight, however, is being nominated for a star award.”

Pembroke Dock is a nurse-led mental health service with the goal of supporting the service users on their journey to increased independence and quality of life.

Andy was recognised alongside other award winners as more than 200 people gathered at The Forest of Arden Hotel in Birmingham for Shaw healthcare’s annual awards ceremony, which aims to celebrate the achievements of outstanding staff members from amongst more than 4,000 care workers across Shaw’s 80 UK facilities.

Jeremy Nixey, chief executive of Shaw healthcare, said: “The Shaw Star Awards has become such an important fixture in the annual calendar. We are always delighted to be able to recognise the hard work of so many staff members in various roles and from across the Shaw healthcare family.

“A lot has changed in the care industry since we launched the Shaw Star Awards in 2008, but what remains is a dedicated and compassionate workforce that strives to improve the lives of each and every one of our service users.

“Picking winners is never easy and just goes to show the quality of staff in our ranks. The ceremony is a great opportunity to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our staff and recognise those who have gone above and beyond with these award wins.”