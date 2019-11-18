A PEMBROKESHIRE fire station has fanned the fundraising flames to raise £11,000 for the Firefighters Charity.

The money was raised throughout the year by Tenby Fire Station from its annual carnival and open day, car wash and selling teas, coffees and bacon rolls during the annual Ironman Wales event in Tenby.

The grand total also includes receipts from the Tenby Carnival centenary book that the station has published.

The cheque was presented to deputy chief fire officer Roger Thomas of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, on behalf of the Firefighters Charity.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of our firefighters and the communities they serve in raising money for such a worthy cause. This substantial sum of money raised by Tenby Fire Station underlines their standing within the community and amply illustrates the respect and admiration for our local firefighters.

"The Firefighters Charity supports fire and rescue service personnel and their families during times of need; caring for their mental and physical health and wider wellbeing. I am both humbled and delighted to accept this cheque on their behalf.”