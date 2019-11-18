A 'sick' gesture in a dog owners' dispute has been reported to police.

A new tennis ball with three long nails protruding from it was found in a garden in south Pembrokeshire this morning (Monday).

Dog lovers have now been warned to be on their guard in case their pets are targeted by similar cruel devices.

The photograph of the potentially-harmful tennis ball was posted on the Dog Friendly Pembrokeshire Facebook group by a group member.

He said: "This is a warning to all dog lovers in the area, a local dog lover, who has fallen out with another owner, found this in their garden this am.

"We know who it is and need to warn other dog owners there are people out there who are that sick. It has been reported to the police."