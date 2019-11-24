PEMBROKE and Pembroke Dock Lions have been helping people and groups in the community recently, donating £300, and even a highchair.

Young Gymnasts from The EGA Gymnastics Academy in Pembroke Dock received a cheque for £100 towards their Christmas disco, and £200 was donated to The Foundry 21C Community Association.

A highchair, donated to the Lions shop, was also presented to Plant Dewi in Pembroke Dock for a young mum.

The Lions, which has a charity shop on Main Street, Pembroke, meets twice a month.