PUPILS at Pembroke’s Golden Grove school have been enjoying a range of activities over the past few weeks.

Mid and South West Fire and Rescue Service (Pembroke Dock) welcomed groups of pupils the local station in Pembroke Dock.

The children learned about the work carried out by the men and women of the service, about the equipment they use, fire prevention and what it takes become a fire officer.

Crucial Crew, which takes place at Withybush is a well-regarded annual event.

A range of services and organisations are on hand to pass on tips and advice on safety.

Pupils from school enjoyed the ‘escape from a bus’ session where they were able to use the escape door to exit the bus.

The school’s sporting ambassadors attended a conference to share and learn about encouraging sport in school.

The was plenty for guys and ghouls at the school recently.

The Friends of Golden Grove organised a well-attended Spooky Disco to mark Hallowe’en.

Pupils dressed up in a range of colourful and scary costumes.

On a more sombre note, a group of pupils and staff represented the school at the recent Remembrance Day event in Pembroke.

A wreath was laid at the war memorial on behalf of the school.