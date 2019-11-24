PEMBROKE Dock’s annual lantern parade makes a welcome return later this month.

The theme of this year's lantern parade is 'The Sea'.

Free lantern-making workshops will be held at the Youth Centre on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock over the weekend of Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, 10am-4pm.

The Lantern Parade itself takes place on Friday, December 6, starting at 6pm before winding its way through the Memorial Park.

Lanterns may be collected from the youth centre from 5.15pm.

After the parade, free refreshments and entertainment will be provided in the Pater Hall, Dimond Street, courtesy of Pembroke Dock Town Council.

The event is sponsored by Pembroke Dock Town Council and organised by Doc On The Map, Sand Palace Arts, the town council, and Sarah, Amanda and Mandy, the town council clerk and her staff.

For more information, see Doc On The Map on Facebook.