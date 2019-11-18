A Haverfordwest man followed a doorman and threw a bottle at his car after being ejected from a local club.

Alan Michael Whelton, of Dew Street, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 12.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Whelton, 25, followed a doorman to his car after being thrown out of a Haverfordwest club in the early hours of October 12.

“There was an argument between them. As the doorman was driving off the defendant threw a glass bottle which caused the rear quarter-window to smash.”

An estimated £280 of damage was caused to the Vauxhall Astra.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “The defendant has little recollection of what happened and it does seem very unusual that he would follow a six-foot-two doorman.”

Mr Kelleher added that CCTV showed the doorman handing Whelton a bottle after he came out of the premises, then tapping or pushing his shoulder.

“What happened was entirely out of character. He was in drink at the time.

“The very next day he sent a message to the victim apologising for what happened.”

Magistrates fined Whelton and ordered him to pay £280 compensation to the victim, plus £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.