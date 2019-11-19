ONE of Wales' oldest schools, Ysgol Casblaidd in Wolfscastle has celebrated 185 years of providing education in the village with a series of events.

The school was founded in 1834 with a grant from the British Society and land donated by William Tucker Edwards of Sealyham Mansion.

It is currently going from strength to strength; it is the recipient of numerous awards and pupil numbers are on the rise.

Ysgol Casblaidd has been celebrating its 185th birthday since September, culminating in a grand party earlier this month.

As part of the celebrations, pupils devised a drama portraying the origins of the school, which they performed to parents and supporters as part of a special service at PenyBont chapel.

Other celebratory activities included a visit from the Welsh Whisperer in September. The Welsh singing sensation wrote a song about the school with the children that was also performed at the celebration. He also put on a show for them which included plenty of singing and dancing.

Pupils helped design a birthday banner for the school which was proudly displayed at the birthday party on Friday, November 8.

The party at Letterston Memorial Hall was open to pupils, their families and supporters and featured a birthday feast, music from Razor Bill and a beautiful birthday cake.