A drink-driver who had a vodka with her breakfast was more than double the legal limit when she parked in a layby to watch the sunset after being asked to leave a local hotel.

Laurie O’Brien-Everett, of Crundale, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, November 13.

She had previously denied the charge.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the manager of the Cliff Hotel, Gwbert, contacted police about a suspected drink-driver at 7pm on September 14.

“He described the lady as ‘smashed’.”

Police found O’Brien-Everett, 52, and a passenger sitting in a Hyundai Matrix with the ignition on while parked at the side of the B4548 road, a mile from the hotel.

She was found to have 72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

In interview she told officers she drank ‘a lot’ the previous night while staying in Fishguard, and had vodka and orange with her breakfast at 11am, followed by strong cider in a pub after a walk round Cardigan’s shops.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “They were asked to leave the Cliff Hotel because of their behaviour.

“She parked by the side of the road, and during the 20 minutes before the police arrived she claimed she had drunk a whole bottle of wine to herself.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said American national O’Brien-Everett, who worked for the NHS, needed to return to the USA to deal with a family emergency.

“Her brother died leaving seven children, she is the only person able to look after them. She has to leave the country very quickly and is anxious for this matter to be dealt with.”

Mr Kelleher added: “The incident at the Cliff Hotel was nothing to do with her. There was a wedding going on and the manager thought she and the gentleman with her had caused some problems, but it was nothing to do with them.”

“She stopped in a layby, she wanted to see the sun go down. They were thinking of staying in the car until the morning. She had a drink in her car.

“The reading of 72mg was certainly a higher reading than had she not had a drink.”

Magistrates banned O’Brien-Everett from driving for 20 months and fined her £200. She was ordered to pay £350 costs and a £32 surcharge.