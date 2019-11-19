A drunken prank led to an uninsured driver being headbutted by the owner of a car he crashed after taking it without permission.

Daniel Thomas Fairlie, of Montgomery Close, Monkton, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 12.

Fairlie, 24, also admitted charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without third-party insurance and assault.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Fairlie was drinking with the complainant and her boyfriend in a Pembroke flat on October 27, and Fairlie went to get more bottles of beer from the complainant’s car.

“She gave the defendant the key simply to get the alcohol and come back. She did not give him permission to drive the vehicle."

The Vauxhall Adam could be heard being revved shortly afterwards, as Fairlie reversed it and collided with something behind him.

The car’s owner was assaulted and grabbed by her neck when she went outside to remonstrate with Fairlie about the damage caused.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “They say the defendant started to lose self-control.

"He was throwing punches in all directions, one of which hit her on the head, but did not cause any injury.”

The victim headbutted Fairlie to get him away from her, causing a nose bleed and he left the scene.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the incident was ‘very unfortunate’.

“This was a group of friends having a few drinks together. They now remain friends, Mr Fairlie has apologised for his behaviour.”

Mr Kelleher told the court Fairlie had never driven that type of car before.

“Very foolishly he decided to move it and had a little collision. There were minor scrapes, no more than that. Understandably the owner of the vehicle was annoyed.

“It was a practical joke that went entirely wrong. He apologises through me.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Fairlie was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £225 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.