THE family of a well-known and popular cricket umpire who died after being hit by a ball during a match have made generous donations to medical teams who went to his aid.

The family of umpire John Williams have been able to make donations to Wales Air Ambulance, ICU Cardiff University Hospital and ITU Withybush Hospital to thank them for their support and the treatment John received.

John died on August 15, one month after being struck by a ball while umpiring a Division Two game between Pembroke and Narberth.

His family said they were grateful for all the support and kind messages throughout what has been a tragic time.

At the funeral the family requested donations in lieu of flowers if desired.

Hundleton CC held a quiz night at the Highgate Inn as a fundraising event and the Hundleton Vintage Tractor Run made a generous donation.

As a result of the kindness and generosity shown by John’s family, friends, sporting colleagues and former work colleagues, the family were able to donate £1650 to the Wales Air Ambulance, £850 to ITU Withybush Hospital and £650 to ICU Cardiff University Hospital.