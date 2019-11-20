A warrant has been issued for a Goodwick man found guilty of making off from a petrol station without paying.

Jordan Shane Burns, of Brynawelon, Stop and Call, had denied dishonestly making off without making payment from a service station on The Parrog, Goodwick, on October 6.

A trial was held in his absence when Burns, 22, failed to appear at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, November 18.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, showed the court CCTV footage of a man putting £15 of unleaded petrol into a VW Polo then getting into the passenger seat before the car drove off.

Burns claimed to believe that his passenger had paid for the fuel, but would not give his name to the police.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The passenger did not go anywhere near the petrol station itself, or the cashier’s office, and there was no facility to pay-at-pump at that garage.”

Following his arrest, Burns told police: “It was my understanding that my passenger had paid for the petrol at the time.”

Burns had previously pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on the A40 in Goodwick otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without third-party insurance and failing to provide a blood sample during an investigation on October 14.

He is due to be sentenced for all offences at his next court appearance.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail after finding him guilty following the trial.