MILFORD Waterfront is running a free Christmas card design competition for the second year running in collaboration with In House Crafts.

The competition is open to local school children of all ages, and arty prizes are on offer for the winners of each age category.

The cards will be on display at Milford Waterfront’s Sparkle with Santa event on December 14, and then gifted to a local nursing home to wish the residents a Merry Christmas.

The project hopes to encourage creativity and community spirit in the lead up to Christmas.

Anyone wanting to enter can collect a blank card from In House Crafts, 2 Vanguard House, Milford Waterfront, and the deadline for returning entries is Friday, November 29.

The winners for each category will be selected by guest judges from PureArt and the Waterfront Gallery.

Natalie Hunt, activity and events co-ordinator for Milford Waterfront said: “We are really pleased to be doing the Christmas card competition again.

“It was brilliant to see everyone’s submissions last year and we are all excited to see what is entered this year.

“We are really pleased that In House Crafts will once again be donating these to a local nursing home to spread the Christmas cheer.”