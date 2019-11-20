PEOPLE of all ages are being encouraged to raise their voices in unison across Pembrokeshire in a new singing project.

The first opportunity to tune in to Raise Your Voice Pembrokeshire will be this Sunday (November 24).

Raise Your Voice Pembrokeshire is being run by Span Arts, and will culminate with a record-breaking attempt for an intergenerational choir and a charity fundraiser when it closes the Narberth A Cappella Voice Festival 2020.

But before that, singers are being sought to take part in a series of series of Côr Pawb/Everybody’s Choir community singing days where all are welcome to come along and learn a range of life affirming songs from around the globe.

This Sunday's singing session will be at the Queens Hall, Narberth between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The singing will be in 4-part harmony, the conversation friendly and participants can also bring along some lunch to share.

Said Nia Lewis of Span Arts: "The relaxed atmosphere of the singing days makes everyone feel comfortable.

"Whether you're an experienced singer or just like singing in the shower, your voice is welcome.

"What's more, you don't have to be able to read music, just be enthusiastic and willing to have a go."

Raise Your Voice Pembrokeshire is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and will work with people in care homes, local schools, community groups and choirs and individuals.

To find out more about the project; register your age and attendance or for a sponsorship form, email nia@span-arts.org.uk