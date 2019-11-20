A Rosemarket man is to face a rape allegation at crown court.

Christian Edward Macleod, of St Leonards Park, is alleged to have raped a woman in Milford Haven on September 22.

He is also accused of committing a common assault on the same date.

No pleas were entered when Macloed, 40, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, November 20.

He will next appear at Swansea crown court on December 20.

Macloed was released on bail with the conditions not to contact witnesses or enter the town of Milford Haven.