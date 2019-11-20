POLICE are appealing for information after two women were assaulted in Haverfordwest’s Castle Hotel during the early hours of Saturday, October 26.

Both women were hit to the back of the head by an unknown man.

One of the women was knocked unconscious for a short period.

Police have followed all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing to the public to help identify the man pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can identify him – or if you believe you are pictured – please contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Contact police with information online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline

Email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/2301/26/10/2019/02/C