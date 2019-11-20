An early morning call at an ex-partner’s home to get a campervan key led to a night in the cells for Fishguard man.

Paul Christopher Walsh, of Dwrbach, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 12.

He pleaded guilty to a number of charges including drug possession, failing to provide a sample, driving offences and criminal damage.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court police discovered Walsh was driving without insurance or a valid driving licence with they stopped an Audi A4 as part of a routine check on the A4076 at Merlins Bridge at 7.40pm on October 25.

“Officer could smell the distinct smell of cannabis. They searched the vehicle and found a bag under the passenger’s seat.”

Walsh, 46, admitted the 30 grams of the Class B drug were his.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added Walsh had been arrested after going to his ex-partner’s Fishguard home in the early hours of November 11 and banging on her door asking to be let in.

The woman called the police instead of opening the door and found Walsh had damaged a glass pane and smashed a plant pot.

Walsh was spotted outside a nearby campervan, where he had planned to spend the night, but did not have a key as it was inside his ex-partner’s house.

He was found to be in possession of a small bag of cocaine when taken to the police station.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “In the early hours of yesterday he returned to the property and recklessly caused damage to the door and kicked the plant pot over in his insobriety.

“He was trying to get the key to sleep in the van and no more than that. He went the wrong way about it.”

Mr Webb added that Walsh had fallen off the wagon after being sober for months when he and his partner separated, and had been spent a night in custody following the incident.

Magistrates ordered Walsh to pay a total of £862 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs and six points were added to his driving licence.