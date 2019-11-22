IN December last year, on behalf of Pembrokeshire for Europe, I was a member of a small delegation meeting Simon Hart, our MP.

The aim was to convince him of the need for a second EU referendum. He listened attentively and then explained that though he has voted remain, he was now strongly supporting Mrs May's Withdrawal Bill.

He was quite emphatic in his criticism of the ERG members of the Conservative Party. They were splitting the party and their behaviour was totally unacceptable. Imagine my surprise when I find that eight months later he is quite happy to join the Johnson Government comprised mainly of members of the same ERG! All trust in our MP disappeared.

So now we are faced with a General Election. Not only do I not trust my local MP, but I find I have great doubts regarding the leaders of all the main parties.

Johnson's comments frequently stray far from the truth. He says he did not want a General Election, but he asked for one four times. He says he could not get his Withdrawal Bill through the Commons, but it was passed by a healthy vote on second reading and he himself paused it.

His negotiated deal with the EU (in many respects significantly worse than May's) changed the status of Northern Ireland. It clearly states that additional paperwork will be required when trading with the rest of the UK. And yet when he spoke to business leaders in N. Ireland recently he didn't seem to know this.

He didn't know his own deal.

And what can we say of Jeremy Corbyn. His position on Brexit is somewhat convoluted and difficult to explain. His apparent support for extremist friends is also often quoted.

One would need to be wildly optimistic to think the Liberal Democrats stood any chance of forming the next government.

So how do I vote?

The misleading impression is often given that if we put Johnson back in office Brexit would be done and dusted. Not so, many years of protracted negotiations would be necessary before a trade deal would be concluded.

In fact, at the end of 2020 when the Transition Period would end, the spectre of a no-deal exit would again raise its ugly head, with farmers facing a 40 per cent tariff on their lamb exports to the EU and the impossibility of competing with very cheap beef imports.

To be free of the Brexit mess, remain would seem the best way forward.

Two local candidates for the Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire South constituency, Marc Tierney (Labour) and Alistair Cameron (Liberal Democrat), both strongly support the remain cause.

The impression I have formed of both is very positive.

They are hard-working and dedicated. Either would serve the constituency well.

However, realistically the Liberal Democrat vote here is perilously small.

If ever there was a case for tactical voting, this is it.

For there to be any chance of removing Simon Hart from this constituency the pro-remain vote would need to come together and unite to support Marc Tierney.

JANET ROBERTS,

Saundersfoot