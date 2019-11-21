Police had to force a dangerous driver off the road as he drove the wrong way around a roundabout while more than double the drink-drive limit.

Dafydd Jones, of Peniel, Carmarthen, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 19.

Jones, 24, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and dangerous driving. A charge of failing to stop when required to by a police officer was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police spotted Jones’ VW Golf approaching the New Hedges roundabout at 12.15am on November 3.

“For some reason, probably due to the drunkenness of the driver, the vehicle came straight ahead, going around the roundabout the wrong way.”

Police attempted to stop the car, but it went around the roundabout a second time. Officers feared there could be a head-on collision when another car approached, and positioned the police car across the road, forcing Jones onto the kerb and making him come to a halt.

“The spoke to the defendant who was clearly intoxicated.”

Jones was found to have 79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

He told officer he intended to get a taxi to Pendine after drinking seven or eight pints while attending Tenby’s beer festival and got in his car.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He seems to have very little recollection of where he was, due to the alcohol consumed.

“There was a risk or accident and serious injury. He was heavily under the influence and there is evidence of impaired driving.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction to sentence Jones and he was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing at Swansea crown court on December 6.

An interim driving ban was imposed.