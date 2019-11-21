A teenage girl was punched, pulled to the floor and kicked by a drunken stranger in an unprovoked attack outside a local supermarket.

Tanya Burndred, of Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 19.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, described the incident as a ‘bizarre case’.

He told the court the teen was outside a Pembroke Dock supermarket waiting for a friend when Burndred walked past and punched her in the face for no apparent reason on November 1.

Burndred, 30, slapped her then pulled the girl to the ground by her hair and kicked her after swearing at her and saying she would kill her.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She grabbed her mobile phone and threw it towards the trollies causing it to break.”

The incident came to an end when Burndred’s boyfriend pulled her away, and the victim was left shaken and scared by the experience.

When arrested, Burndred said she had consumed two bottles of wine with her partner and could not remember why she had gone to the store.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “Fortunately the young girl did not suffer any injuries, but it obviously caused her some significant distress.”

The court heard Burndred had a number of previous convictions.

Rebecca Carter, defending, said: “It was an unpleasant incident, however, fortunately the victim did not suffer any injuries.

“She offers no justification for her actions. She was intoxicated and offers no excuse whatsoever. She shows genuine remorse.”

Magistrates imposed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered Burndred to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and a ten-day rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £705 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was a deeply unpleasant incident, aggravated by the fact that the attack was unprovoked and the victim was really a child.”