CRIME rose in Pembroke, but dropped in Pembroke Dock month-on-month, the latest figures from Dyfed-Powys Police reveal.

Overall, the Pembroke area saw 67 incidents reported in October, up from 60 in September, while Pembroke Dock dropped from 111 to 88.

Pembroke saw a sharp rise in reports of anti-social behaviour, with 19 incidents in October, up from nine, Pembroke Dock saw 20 incidents, a small rise from 19.

The Pembroke area saw one bike theft; two burglaries; nine criminal damage and arson, down from 12; two drugs, down from three; three other theft; zero public order, down from four; one shoplifting, up from zero; vehicle crime dropped from one to zero; while violence and sexual offences rose from 25 to 30.

Pembroke Dock saw one burglary, down from six; 16 criminal damage and arson, up from six; drugs dropped from 10 to three; other crime dropped from one to zero; other theft rose from four to five; one possession of weapons up from zero; public order dropped from 10 to six; shoplifting dropped from 12 to four; theft from the person stayed at zero; vehicle crime dropped from two to one; violence and sexual offences dropped from 40 to 31.

The trend over 2019, based on the latest figures, shows Pembroke Dock crime figures at 157 in January, 82 in February, 119 in March, 114 in April, 128 in May, 107 in June, 133 in July, 99 in August and 111 in September.

Pembroke and the surrounding area saw recorded figures of 71 in January, 53 in February, 81 in March, 73 in April, 94 in May, 80 in June 64, in July, 86 in August, and 60 in September.

Figures from police.uk