A St Davids pensioner is to face 12 charges of indecently assaulting a boy at crown court.

John Tudor Davies, of Nun Street, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 19.

Davies, 79, is alleged to have indecently assaulted a boy aged under 14 between May 1979 and May 1982.

No pleas were entered during the hearing and the court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Davies was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on December 20.