FOUR decades of hard work and dedication to the scout movement in the local area were celebrated last week as local scout, cub and beaver representatives visited Jac Williams, also known as Jac Pontiago, to present him with a long service certificate.

Mr Williams has been the president of the local scout groups for the last 40 years.

"During this time Jac has been an incredible help and support to the beavers, cubs, scouts, leaders and fellow committee members at Goodwick Sea Scout Group," said cub scout leader, Vanessa Bushell.

"He is also held in high regard by many other leaders throughout the county, encouraging everyone to achieve the best they can with his positive attitude and genuine interest in people."

Mr Williams served for many years as a committee member before becoming the sea scouts' lifelong president.