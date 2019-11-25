FORTY pupils from two Pembrokeshire schools became ‘aircrew’ for the day when they visited Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

The pupils – from Maenclochog and Brynconin primary schools – learned about the crucial wartime roles that Pembroke Dock and its famous Sunderland flying boats played in the Battle of the Atlantic, as part of their studies into the Second World War.

They ‘crewed up’ to take it in turns to ‘fly’ in a Sunderland in the centre’s full-size replica cockpit and took part in role plays and followed a trail within the centre.

Pupils and teaching staff were welcomed by centre volunteers Sue and Graham Clarkson, Les Connolly, Paul Emens, and John Evans, who were joined by Malcolm Cullen of the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group.

Pembroke Dock became the world’s largest flying boat station in wartime and the heritage centre provides a unique insight into a very important chapter in RAF and local aviation history and its connections with the Sunderland flying boat.