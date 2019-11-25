FARMING unions and the local YFC have come together in Pembrokeshire to ensure that their membership has the opportunity to quiz the prospective parliamentary candidates for Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency at an upcoming hustings.

The hustings, which will take place on Thursday, November 28 at the Wolfscastle Country Hotel at 7.30pm, will give members the opportunity to hear from the candidates about their respective parties’ policies for agriculture.

In a joint statement, the organisations noted: “In a period of political uncertainty, where our future trading relationship with the European Union remains unclear, this is an important opportunity for every farmer to quiz their prospective member of parliament on how they view the way forward.

“With much of the debate centred on national and international issues, these events are also an opportunity for our farming members to engage with the candidates about some of the more local issues that affect their livelihood and community.

“We would encourage members of the farming community to take up this opportunity to pose questions to those that seek to represent them in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency in the next parliament at Westminster.”