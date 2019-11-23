A SEAL is believed to have been killed after becoming trapped in a long shore net near Castlemartin, just a day before dozens of dead and dying fish were found in a similar net at Sandy Haven.

Mark Lumley of Castlemartin said: “On Sunday, November 17 my wife and I watched a seal struggling for its life, trapped in a static gill net we estimated to be 200 metres long, just 50 metres offshore at Bullslaughter Bay, between St Govan’s Head and Stack Rocks, and having called the RSPCA we returned to find it had drowned.

“Are static nets legal this close to shore in a ‘Marine Special Area of Conservation’ and a National Park where conservationists are striving hard to protect the seal colony and, if so, why?

“According to UK Marine SAC Project: ‘gill nets, drift nets and trammel nets, account for the majority of marine mammal by-catch in British waters’.

“While totally sympathetic with the plight of commercial fishermen who are struggling as we enter the ‘turbulent waters’ of Brexit and the impacts on stock from overfishing and rising sea temperature, we must surely recognize that this unrivalled, fragile stretch of coast and its associated wildlife are key to Pembrokeshire’s tourist economy.

“More importantly, we should acknowledge that the abundant seals, cetaceans and diving seabirds, struggling equally with these changing conditions, have an inherent value and are vulnerable to both nets and overfishing.

“At a time when recreational anglers, who have a miniscule impact on fish stocks, are strictly restricted in the size and number of bass that they are allowed to take home for the pot, and noting recent concerns about netting at Sandy Haven, is it also time for a rethink on legislation for commercial fishing in Pembrokeshire’s inshore waters for such endangered species, and the inevitable by-catch?”