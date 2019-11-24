HEALTHY snacks in the school are helping to boost the brainpower of pupils in Narberth.

Thanks to the Co-op's Food Share scheme, each of the 11 classrooms in the town's CP School has a plate of food for youngsters to graze on.

The scheme sees the Co-op donating fresh food within use-by and best-before dates to thousands of small community groups.

School staff members collect food from the store which is prepared every morning by pupils at the breakfast club. They are then responsible for distributing the food - usually fruit, vegetables and bread - around the classes.