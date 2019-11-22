TWO people, facing 34 cruelty charges relating to 215 animals, including sheep, pigs, dogs, horses and a donkey, at Pembroke Dock’s Bramble Hall are to have their case heard at Swansea in the new year.

On January 28 and 29, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Animal Health and Welfare Team carried out a raid at the Ferry Lane farm as part of a multi-agency swoop.

In total 53 pigs, 80 sheep, three goats, 58 dogs, 20 horses and one donkey were removed due to welfare concerns.

In March, the council successfully applied to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for the forfeiture (permanent confiscation) of animals seized.

The pigs are now officially enjoying a safe ‘forever home’ at an animal sanctuary.

In August, Llanelli magistrates formalised the order for the removal of the animals faced by Pamela and Sean Burns of Bramble Hall, with expenses, running in to many thousands of pounds, incurred by the county council granted.

Pamela Burns, aged 74, of Bramble Hall, who failed to appear on that date, faces 17 animal welfare charges, with her trial listed to take place at Swansea Magistrates Court on January 29.

The charges included the unlicensed breeding of dogs, welfare and animal keeping regulation charges relating to sheep, horses, dogs, pigs, and goats.

Sean Burns, aged 49, of Bramble Hall, had previously denied animal welfare charges, with 14 charges changed to guilty on September 19, for which he will be sentenced on January 29.

Burns has, on October 10, denied a charge relating to the unlicensed breeding of dogs at Bramble Hall, and, on the same date, admitted two welfare charges relating to the keeping of dogs.

Both were granted unconditional bail at a November 15 hearing at Llanelli magistrates until the West Glamorgan Magistrates court sitting in Swansea.