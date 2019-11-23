A drug-driver has been banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay £237.

John Wood, of Partridge Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 19.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Wood’s Renault Clio on the A478 at New Hedges at 9pm on July 4 after noticing a traffic offence.

“The officer spoke to the defendant and could smell cannabis coming from the car.”

A drug swipe was positive and Wood, 27, was taken to the police station for a blood sample to be analysed.

Rebecca Carter, defending, said Wood was initially stopped because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

“There was only one drug present in his system and no suggestion of bad driving.”

Magistrates fined Wood £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.