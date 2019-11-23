A Pembroke Dock man has denied four racially aggravated offences.

Mark Wray, of Wavell Crescent, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 19.

He faces charges of using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intended to cause harassment alarm or distress.

Wray, 34, pleaded not guilty to all four charges, which are alleged to have taken place in Pembroke Dock on July 15.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case and a trial date was listed for December 19.

Wray was released on bail with the condition not to contact the complainants.